1st Quarter Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Pelicans lead 28-26 over the Hawks.

The Pelicans entered the match with eight straight losses and they're well on their way to making it nine. Can they turn things around, or will the Hawks hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: New Orleans 4-17, Atlanta 10-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: FanDuel SN - Southeast

FanDuel SN - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

Pelicans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Pelicans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a ten-game streak of away losses.

The Pelicans are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 224.5, but even that wound up being too high. They suffered a bruising 118-85 defeat at the hands of the Knicks on Sunday. The matchup marked New Orleans' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Pelicans struggled to work together and finished the game with only 20 assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, the Hawks entered their tilt with the Hornets on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They had just enough and edged Charlotte out 107-104. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Atlanta has posted since March 25th.

New Orleans' loss dropped their record down to 4-17. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 10-11.

The Pelicans lost to the Hawks on the road by a decisive 126-111 margin in their previous matchup back in November. Can the Pelicans avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a big 10-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Hawks as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 228 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against New Orleans.