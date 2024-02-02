Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Phoenix 28-20, Atlanta 20-27

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, February 2, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: KTVK Phoenix

KTVK Phoenix Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $44.00

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 2nd at State Farm Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, Phoenix didn't have too much trouble with the Nets on the road as they won 136-120. The Suns pushed the score to 106-87 by the end of the third, a deficit the Nets cut but never quite recovered from.

The Suns got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Kevin Durant out in front who scored 33 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Jusuf Nurkic was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 28 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Hawks and the Lakers didn't disappoint and broke past the 248 point over/under on Tuesday. Atlanta took down the Lakers 138-122. The win made it back-to-back wins for the Hawks.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trae Young, who shot 6-for-9 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 13 assists. Young is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 26 or more in the last three games he's played. Another player making a difference was Dejounte Murray, who almost dropped a double-double on 24 points and nine assists.

Phoenix is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 28-20 record this season. As for Atlanta, their victory bumped their record up to 20-27.

Friday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Suns haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, the Suns are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 19-28-1, while Atlanta is 12-35.

Odds

Phoenix is a 3-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 248.5 points.

Series History

Atlanta has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Phoenix.