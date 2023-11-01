Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Atlanta Hawks

Current Records: Washington 1-2, Atlanta 2-2

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

The Hawks are 8-2 against the Wizards since May of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Atlanta Hawks will be playing at home against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena. The Wizards took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hawks, who come in off a win.

On Monday, Atlanta was able to grind out a solid victory over Minnesota, taking the game 127-113. 127 seems to be a good number for the Hawks as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Dejounte Murray had a dynamite game for the Hawks, earning 41 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Wizards found out the hard way on Monday. They took a 126-107 bruising from Boston. The Wizards were down 108-75 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The victory got Atlanta back to even at 2-2. As for Washington, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hawks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Wizards struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Hawks strolled past the Wizards in their previous matchup back in April by a score of 134-116. Will the Hawks repeat their success, or do the Wizards have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Atlanta has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Washington.