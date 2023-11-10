Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Brooklyn 4-4, Boston 5-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

The point spread may have favored the Celtics last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Philadelphia by a score of 106-103.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kristaps Porzingis, who earned 29 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 14.4% better than the opposition, a fact the Nets proved on Wednesday. They walked away with a 100-93 victory over Los Angeles.

Boston's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-2. As for Brooklyn, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Looking forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 49.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 45.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Boston is a big 11-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 227.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.