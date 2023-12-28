Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Detroit 2-28, Boston 23-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $165.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Pistons are crawling into this contest hobbled by 27 consecutive losses, while the Celtics will bounce in with three consecutive wins.

The Lakers typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday the Celtics proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 126-115 victory over the Lakers.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant forwards against one another in Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis. Tatum had a solid game and scored 25 points along with eight rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, Davis was balling out in the loss, dropping a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Pistons traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell to Brooklyn 118-112. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pistons in their matchups with the Nets: they've now lost three in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Cade Cunningham, who scored 41 points along with nine rebounds and five assists.

Even though they lost, the Pistons were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Nets only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-6 record this season. As for Detroit, they bumped their record down to 2-28 with that defeat, which was their 14th straight at home.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Celtics haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 120.1 points per game. It's a different story for the Pistons, though, as they've been averaging only 109.3 points per game. The only thing between the Celtics and another offensive beatdown is the Pistons. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Celtics strolled past the Pistons in their previous meeting back in February by a score of 127-109. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 17-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 230 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.