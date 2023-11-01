Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Indiana 2-1, Boston 3-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana

Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Boston Celtics will be playing at home against the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail eight more threes than your opponent, a fact the Celtics proved on Monday. They strolled past Washington with points to spare, taking the game 126-107. The Celtics pushed the score to 108-75 by the end of the third, a deficit the Wizards cut but never quite recovered from.

The Celtics relied on the efforts of Jayson Tatum, who earned 33 points along with 6 rebounds, and Jaylen Brown, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 36 points and 2 assists. Less helpful for the Celtics was Payton Pritchard's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Pacers on Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 112-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago.

Boston's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 2-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 50.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics took their win against the Pacers when the teams last played back in March by a conclusive 120-95. Do the Celtics have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pacers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.