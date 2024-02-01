Who's Playing

Los Angeles Lakers @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Los Angeles 24-25, Boston 37-11

How To Watch

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Thursday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They and the Los Angeles Lakers will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 1st at TD Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Lakers took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Celtics, who come in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Celtics and the Pacers didn't disappoint and broke past the 249 point over/under on Tuesday. Boston snuck past the Pacers with a 129-124 win. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Celtics.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Celtics to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayson Tatum, who scored 30 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaylen Brown, who scored 25 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but the Lakers and the Hawks didn't disappoint and broke past the 248 point over/under on Tuesday. Los Angeles took a hard 138-122 fall against the Hawks. That's two games in a row now that the Lakers have lost by exactly 16 points.

Austin Reaves put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with six assists and two steals. He didn't help the Lakers' cause all that much against the Rockets on Monday but the same can't be said for this match.

Boston is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 37-11 record this season. As for Los Angeles, they now have a losing record at 24-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Lakers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Celtics beat the Lakers 126-115 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. One of the biggest obstacles the team faced in that game was the Lakers' Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 40 points and 13 rebounds. Now that he's got a second chance to win this matchup, will the Celtics still be able to contain Davis? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Boston is a big 11.5-point favorite against Los Angeles, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 10.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 242.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Los Angeles.