Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-4, Boston 11-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Celtics are heading back home. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Celtics have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

The point spread may have favored the Celtics last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Charlotte by a score of 121-118. The Celtics were up 18 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The Celtics' loss came about despite a quality game from Jayson Tatum, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Payton Pritchard, who scored 21 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Celtics struggled to work together and finished the game with only 19 assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Hornets posted 29.

Meanwhile, the Bucks waltzed into Monday's game with four straight wins but they left with five. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 142-129. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went supernova for the Bucks, dropping a double-double on 42 points and 13 rebounds. Antetokounmpo continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Boston has yet to win a match on the road this season, leaving them with a 11-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 119.3 points per game. As for Milwaukee, they have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.

Going forward, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 6-6-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Boston is a solid 6-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.