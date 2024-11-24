Who's Playing

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Minnesota 8-7, Boston 13-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: FanDuel SN - North

FanDuel SN - North Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $140.00

What to Know

The Celtics are 8-2 against the Timberwolves since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Boston Celtics will host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

The Celtics are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 238, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 108-96 victory over the Wizards on Friday.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 110-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Raptors.

The Timberwolves struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Raptors posted 22.

Boston's win was their sixth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 13-3. As for Minnesota, their loss dropped their record down to 8-7.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Celtics haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Timberwolves, though, as they've been averaging 15.4. Given the Celtics' sizable advantage in that area, the Timberwolves will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-5 against the spread).

Odds

Boston is a big 8-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.