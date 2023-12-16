3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Celtics and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They are way out in front with a 100-78 lead over the Magic.

The Celtics entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Magic step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Orlando 16-7, Boston 18-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at TD Garden after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, Orlando earned a 104-94 win over Cleveland.

Meanwhile, the Celtics waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against Cleveland by a score of 116-107.

Orlando pushed their record up to 16-7 with that win, which was their ninth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 122.3 points per game. As for Boston, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-5 record this season.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the Celtics are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This contest will be their 24th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-11-2 against the spread).

The Magic strolled past the Celtics in their previous meeting back in November by a score of 113-96. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Magic since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boston is a 5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.

Nov 24, 2023 - Orlando 113 vs. Boston 96

Jan 23, 2023 - Orlando 113 vs. Boston 98

Dec 18, 2022 - Orlando 95 vs. Boston 92

Dec 16, 2022 - Orlando 117 vs. Boston 109

Oct 22, 2022 - Boston 126 vs. Orlando 120

Feb 06, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 83

Jan 02, 2022 - Boston 116 vs. Orlando 111

Nov 03, 2021 - Boston 92 vs. Orlando 79

May 05, 2021 - Boston 132 vs. Orlando 96

Mar 21, 2021 - Boston 112 vs. Orlando 96

Injury Report for the Celtics

Al Horford: out (Rest)

Luke Kornet: out (Thigh)

Kristaps Porzingis: questionable (Calf)

Dalano Banton: out (Illness)

Injury Report for the Magic