Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Regular Season Records: Philadelphia 54-28, Boston 57-25

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Philadelphia 1, Boston 0

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers will fight it out against the Boston Celtics in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 8:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The 76ers are coming into the match hot, having won their last seven games.

On Monday, Philadelphia didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Boston, but they still walked away with a 119-115 win. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge in the second quarter to overcome a 62-50 deficit. James Harden was a one-man wrecking crew for the 76ers since he earned 45 points along with 6 assists.

Sadly, the team struggled as a group when it came to assists: the 76ers couldn't work together and the team only managed 17 of them (they were ranked seventh overall in the regular season). They have now had three straight games with less than 20 assists.

The 76ers are on top in this series right now, leading the Celtics 1-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the 76ers can extend their lead or if the Celtics can make up some ground.

Odds

Boston are a big 9.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.