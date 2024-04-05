Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Boston Celtics

Current Records: Sacramento 44-32, Boston 60-16

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBATV

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $114.49

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Sacramento Kings at 7:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The Celtics will be looking to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Last Wednesday, the Celtics really took it to the Thunder for the full four quarters, racking up a 135-100 win at home.

Kristaps Porzingis went supernova for the Celtics, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Kings couldn't handle the Knicks on Thursday and fell 120-109. The defeat came about despite Sacramento having been up 21 in the second quarter.

Despite the loss, the Kings got a solid performance out of De'Aaron Fox, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds.

Boston has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 60-16 record this season. As for Sacramento, their defeat dropped their record down to 44-32.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Celtics havee made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16.6 threes per game. However, it's not like the Kings struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Celtics' way against the Kings in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the Celtics made off with a 144-119 victory. Will the Celtics repeat their success, or do the Kings have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Celtics, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 226 points.

Series History

Boston has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.