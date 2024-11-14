Trying to catch Brooklyn Nets action this NBA season? Almost all Nets games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. YES Network, the Nets local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.
Where to watch Brooklyn Nets games
- Live stream: fubo (Try for free)
- TV channel: YES Network
Brooklyn Nets schedule: November & December 2024
|Date
|OPP
|Time / TV
|Venue
|Nov 15, 2024
|@New York
|7:30 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 17, 2024
|@New York
|7:00 pm
|Madison Square Garden
|Nov 19, 2024
|vsCharlotte
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Nov 22, 2024
|@Philadelphia
|7:00 pm
|Wells Fargo Center
|Nov 24, 2024
|@Sacramento
|9:00 pm
|Golden 1 Center
|Nov 25, 2024
|@Golden St.
|10:00 pm
|Chase Center
|Nov 27, 2024
|@Phoenix
|9:00 pm
|Footprint Center
|Nov 29, 2024
|vsOrlando
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 1, 2024
|vsOrlando
|3:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 2, 2024
|@Chicago
|8:00 pm
|United Center
|Dec 4, 2024
|vsIndiana
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 8, 2024
|vsMilwaukee
|3:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 19, 2024
|@Toronto
|7:30 pm
|Scotiabank Arena
|Dec 21, 2024
|vsUtah
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 23, 2024
|@Miami
|7:30 pm
|Kaseya Center
|Dec 26, 2024
|@Milwaukee
|8:00 pm
|Fiserv Forum
|Dec 27, 2024
|vsSan Antonio
|7:30 pm
|Barclays Center
|Dec 29, 2024
|@Orlando
|3:30 pm
|Kia Center