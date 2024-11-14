nets-logo-getty-1.png
Getty Images

Trying to catch Brooklyn Nets action this NBA season? Almost all Nets games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. YES Network, the Nets local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets games

  • Live streamfubo (Try for free)
  • TV channel: YES Network

Brooklyn Nets schedule: November & December 2024

DateOPPTime / TVVenue
Nov 15, 2024@New York7:30 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 17, 2024@New York7:00 pmMadison Square Garden
Nov 19, 2024vsCharlotte7:30 pmBarclays Center
Nov 22, 2024@Philadelphia7:00 pmWells Fargo Center
Nov 24, 2024@Sacramento9:00 pmGolden 1 Center
Nov 25, 2024@Golden St.10:00 pmChase Center
Nov 27, 2024@Phoenix9:00 pmFootprint Center
Nov 29, 2024vsOrlando7:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 1, 2024vsOrlando3:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 2, 2024@Chicago8:00 pmUnited Center
Dec 4, 2024vsIndiana7:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 8, 2024vsMilwaukee3:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 19, 2024@Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Dec 21, 2024vsUtah7:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 23, 2024@Miami7:30 pmKaseya Center
Dec 26, 2024@Milwaukee8:00 pmFiserv Forum
Dec 27, 2024vsSan Antonio7:30 pmBarclays Center
Dec 29, 2024@Orlando3:30 pmKia Center