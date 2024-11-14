Trying to catch Brooklyn Nets action this NBA season? Almost all Nets games in the 2024-25 season are available on fubo. YES Network, the Nets local broadcaster, is available to regional subscribers. ABC, ESPN and NBA TV are also available on fubo for nationally televised games. There is also an NBA League Pass add-on option available on fubo.

Where to watch Brooklyn Nets games

Live stream : fubo (Try for free)

: fubo (Try for free) TV channel: YES Network

Brooklyn Nets schedule: November & December 2024