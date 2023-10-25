Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Cleveland 0-0, Brooklyn 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25th at Barclays Center.

Keep your eye on field goal percentage in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. The Cavaliers were ranked fifth overall in field goal percentage last season, having averaged 48.9% over the course of the season. The Nets did well in that department too, as they were ranked sixth having averaged 48.8%.

Looking back to last season, the Cavaliers finished on the right side of .500 (51-31), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Nets also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 45-37.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 42-37 record against the spread.

The Cavaliers skirted past the Nets 116-114 in their previous meeting back in March. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.