Who's Playing
Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Cleveland 0-0, Brooklyn 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip off is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 25th at Barclays Center.
Keep your eye on field goal percentage in this one, as these two were some of the most dominant teams in that area last year. The Cavaliers were ranked fifth overall in field goal percentage last season, having averaged 48.9% over the course of the season. The Nets did well in that department too, as they were ranked sixth having averaged 48.8%.
Looking back to last season, the Cavaliers finished on the right side of .500 (51-31), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year. Similarly, the Nets also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 45-37.
Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. They finished last season with a 42-37 record against the spread.
The Cavaliers skirted past the Nets 116-114 in their previous meeting back in March. Will the Cavaliers repeat their success, or do the Nets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Cleveland is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.
- Mar 23, 2023 - Cleveland 116 vs. Brooklyn 114
- Mar 21, 2023 - Cleveland 115 vs. Brooklyn 109
- Dec 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Cleveland 117
- Apr 12, 2022 - Brooklyn 115 vs. Cleveland 108
- Apr 08, 2022 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Cleveland 107
- Jan 17, 2022 - Cleveland 114 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Nov 22, 2021 - Brooklyn 117 vs. Cleveland 112
- Nov 17, 2021 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Cleveland 109
- Jan 22, 2021 - Cleveland 125 vs. Brooklyn 113