Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Dallas 27-23, Brooklyn 20-29

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Dallas Mavericks at 7:30 p.m. ET on February 6th at Barclays Center.

After soaring to 136 points the game before, the Nets faltered in their game on Monday. They took a 109-98 hit to the loss column at the hands of Golden State.

We saw a pretty high 243-over/under line set for the Mavericks' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took down Philadelphia 118-102 on Monday. Winning is a bit easier when you nail nine more threes than your opponent, as the Mavericks did.

The Mavericks got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Kyrie Irving out in front who scored 23 points along with eight assists and five rebounds. Josh Green was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Brooklyn's loss dropped their record down to 20-29. As for Dallas, their win bumped their record up to 27-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game (they're ranked fifth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Mavericks struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets came up short against the Mavericks in their previous matchup back in October of 2023, falling 125-120. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Mavericks' Luka Doncic, who shot 9-for-14 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 49 points and ten rebounds. Now that the Nets know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

Dallas is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235.5 points.

Series History

Dallas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.