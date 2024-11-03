Who's Playing
Detroit Pistons @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Detroit 1-5, Brooklyn 3-3
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: FanDuel SN - Detroit
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
The Pistons are 2-8 against the Nets since November of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Pistons will challenge the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Pistons might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Friday.
The Pistons will look to avoid a repeat of their last contest, where they got behind early and never recovered. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 128-98 punch to the gut against the Knicks. Detroit was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 69-46.
Meanwhile, the Nets beat the Bulls 120-112 on Friday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Brooklyn.
The Nets can attribute much of their success to Cameron Thomas, who earned 32 points. Thomas' performance made up for a slower match against the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
The Nets were working as a unit and finished the game with 34 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 27 assists in three consecutive matchups.
Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 1-5. As for Brooklyn, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.
The Pistons are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).
The Pistons came up short against the Nets in their previous matchup back in April, falling 113-103. Can the Pistons avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Brooklyn is a 3-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 219.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Apr 06, 2024 - Brooklyn 113 vs. Detroit 103
- Mar 07, 2024 - Detroit 118 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Dec 26, 2023 - Brooklyn 118 vs. Detroit 112
- Dec 23, 2023 - Brooklyn 126 vs. Detroit 115
- Apr 05, 2023 - Brooklyn 123 vs. Detroit 108
- Jan 26, 2023 - Detroit 130 vs. Brooklyn 122
- Dec 18, 2022 - Brooklyn 124 vs. Detroit 121
- Mar 29, 2022 - Brooklyn 130 vs. Detroit 123
- Dec 12, 2021 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Detroit 104
- Nov 05, 2021 - Brooklyn 96 vs. Detroit 90