3rd Quarter Report

Down six at the end of the second quarter, the Warriors now have the lead. Sitting on a score of 75-70, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-25 in no time. On the other hand, the Nets will have to make due with a 20-29 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Golden State 21-25, Brooklyn 20-28

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 5, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Nets and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since October of 2018, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will be playing at home against the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Barclays Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Even though the Nets have not done well against the 76ers recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Brooklyn strolled past the 76ers with points to spare, taking the game 136-121. The Nets pushed the score to 105-82 by the end of the third, a deficit the 76ers cut but never quite recovered from.

Cameron Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 40 points along with five assists. He is on a roll when it comes to points, as he's now scored 25 or more in the last five games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Hawks on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 141-134 to the Hawks. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 246-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The losing side was boosted by Stephen Curry, who scored 60 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Brooklyn is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-28 record this season. As for Golden State, their defeat dropped their record down to 21-25.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 46.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 2-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 238 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.