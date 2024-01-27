Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Houston 21-23, Brooklyn 17-27

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Space City Home Network

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Houston Rockets will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Barclays Center. The Nets took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Rockets, who come in off a win.

The Rockets scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They blew past Charlotte 138-104. The success was a return to things as normal for the Rockets, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 137-131 upset defeat to the Trail Blazers.

The Rockets can attribute much of their success to Jalen Green, who scored 36 points along with nine rebounds. Green continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Minnesota by a score of 96-94. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for the Nets, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Nets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Houston's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 21-23. As for Brooklyn, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-27 record this season.

Saturday's match is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Rockets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Rockets are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Brooklyn is a 4.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 220.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Houston.