3rd Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Nets after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Heat 90-76.

The Nets came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Miami 10-6, Brooklyn 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $52.38

What to Know

The Heat and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Barclays Center. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

On Friday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 100-98 defeat against New York. The defeat came about despite the Heat having been up 21 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 147-145. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the loss, the Nets got a solid performance out of Mikal Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Miami's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

Not only did the Nets and the Heat lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be Miami's fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Brooklyn and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Nov 16, 2023 - Miami 122 vs. Brooklyn 115

Nov 01, 2023 - Brooklyn 109 vs. Miami 105

Mar 25, 2023 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Miami 100

Feb 15, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Miami 105

Jan 08, 2023 - Brooklyn 102 vs. Miami 101

Mar 26, 2022 - Brooklyn 110 vs. Miami 95

Mar 03, 2022 - Miami 113 vs. Brooklyn 107

Feb 12, 2022 - Miami 115 vs. Brooklyn 111

Oct 27, 2021 - Miami 106 vs. Brooklyn 93

Apr 18, 2021 - Miami 109 vs. Brooklyn 107

Injury Report for the Nets

Dennis Smith Jr.: Out (Back)

Cameron Thomas: Out (Ankle)

Ben Simmons: Out (Back)

Injury Report for the Heat