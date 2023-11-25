Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Miami 10-6, Brooklyn 6-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Sun

Bally Sports Sun Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $35.19

What to Know

The Heat and the Nets are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Miami Heat's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Brooklyn Nets at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 25th at Barclays Center. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

On Friday, it was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 100-98 defeat against New York. The defeat came about despite the Heat having been up 21 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Nets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 147-145. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite the loss, the Nets got a solid performance out of Mikal Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 45 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Johnson was another key contributor, scoring 23 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds.

Miami's loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-6. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Brooklyn, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-8.

While the Heat and the Nets both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking ahead to Saturday, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Miami's fifth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Nets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Brooklyn is a 4-point favorite against Miami, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 216.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.