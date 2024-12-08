1st Quarter Report

A win for the Bucks would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Bucks lead 27-25 over the Nets.

The Bucks came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Milwaukee 11-11, Brooklyn 10-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: FanDuel SN - Wisconsin

FanDuel SN - Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.99

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets will be strutting in after a victory while the Bucks will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Nets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 226.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 99-90 on Wednesday. The win was some much needed relief for Brooklyn as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Bucks were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 111-105 to the Celtics. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Milwaukee in their matchups with Boston: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bucks' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Damian Lillard, who had 31 points in addition to five rebounds, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds. The matchup was Antetokounmpo's seventh in a row with at least 30 points.

The Bucks struggled to work together and finished the game with only 16 assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in April.

Brooklyn's victory bumped their record up to 10-13. As for Milwaukee, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: The Nets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.2 threes per game. However, it's not like the Bucks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 14.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Brooklyn's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 6-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.