Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Orlando 34-46; Brooklyn 44-36

How To Watch

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a three-game homestead but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Barclays Center. The Magic might want some stickum for this game since the team allowed 21 turnovers on Thursday.

On Thursday, Orlando must be aching after a bruising 118-94 defeat to Cleveland. The Magic haven't found any success against the Cavaliers since April 5, 2022, and that defeat made it four straight. The Magic's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Suggs, who earned 22 points, and Bol Bol who earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn didn't have too much trouble with Detroit on the road on Wednesday as they won 123-108. The Nets worked together for the win, earning nine more assists than their opponents.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, the Nets were really bringing them in from beyond the arc and finished the game with an impressive 17 threes. They are 15-1 when they drop that many from long range.

The Magic will need to dig deep in this one, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 38-24 against the spread when expected to lose.

Odds

Brooklyn are a big 13.5-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.





The over/under is set at 217 points.

