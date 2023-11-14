Who's Playing

Orlando Magic @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Orlando 5-4, Brooklyn 5-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports Florida

What to Know

The Magic have enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The Nets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Magic in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Even though the Magic have not done well against the Bucks recently (they were 0-10 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. Orlando enjoyed a cozy 112-97 victory over Milwaukee. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 15 to 5 on the offensive boards, as the Magic did.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn earned a 102-94 win over Washington on Sunday.

Orlando now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Brooklyn, they have yet to lose a match at home this season, leaving them with a 5-5 record.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the Nets are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since Orlando is 7-2 and Brooklyn is 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Magic have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 47.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Brooklyn is a 3-point favorite against Orlando, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 219 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Orlando.