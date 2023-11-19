Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Philadelphia 9-3, Brooklyn 6-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Philadelphia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $62.00

What to Know

The 76ers are 9-1 against the Nets since December of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Philadelphia 76ers will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 3:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. The Nets do have the home-court advantage, but the 76ers are expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Friday, Philadelphia was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta, taking the game 126-116.

The 76ers relied on the efforts of Tobias Harris, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Joel Embiid, who scored 32 points along with 8 assists and 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn couldn't handle Miami on Thursday and fell 122-115.

Philadelphia's victory lifted them to 9-3 while Brooklyn's loss dropped them down to 6-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The 76ers have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 46.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The 76ers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Nets in their previous matchup back in April, winning 96-88. Do the 76ers have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Nets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brooklyn.