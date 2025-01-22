Who's Playing

Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Phoenix 21-21, Brooklyn 14-30

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Arizona Family Sports Network

Arizona Family Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.00

What to Know

The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.

The Nets are headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Tuesday. They took a 99-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knicks.

Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.5 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 12.6.

Meanwhile, the Suns suffered their biggest defeat since December 23, 2024 on Monday. They suffered a bruising 118-92 loss at the hands of the Cavaliers. Phoenix was down 93-70 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 14-30. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 21-21.

The Nets beat the Suns 127-117 in their previous meeting back in November of 2024. Do the Nets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Phoenix is a big 11.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.