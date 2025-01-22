Who's Playing
Phoenix Suns @ Brooklyn Nets
Current Records: Phoenix 21-21, Brooklyn 14-30
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York
- TV: Arizona Family Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $22.00
What to Know
The Nets will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. Having just played yesterday, they will get right back to it and host the Phoenix Suns at 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so the offenses might be a little more motivated than usual.
The Nets are headed into Wednesday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Tuesday. They took a 99-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Knicks.
Even though they lost, the Nets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.5 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've averaged 12.6.
Meanwhile, the Suns suffered their biggest defeat since December 23, 2024 on Monday. They suffered a bruising 118-92 loss at the hands of the Cavaliers. Phoenix was down 93-70 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.
Brooklyn's defeat dropped their record down to 14-30. As for Phoenix, their loss dropped their record down to 21-21.
The Nets beat the Suns 127-117 in their previous meeting back in November of 2024. Do the Nets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Suns turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Phoenix is a big 11.5-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 10.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 219.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Brooklyn and Phoenix both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Nov 27, 2024 - Brooklyn 127 vs. Phoenix 117
- Jan 31, 2024 - Phoenix 136 vs. Brooklyn 120
- Dec 13, 2023 - Brooklyn 116 vs. Phoenix 112
- Feb 07, 2023 - Phoenix 116 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Jan 19, 2023 - Phoenix 117 vs. Brooklyn 112
- Feb 01, 2022 - Phoenix 121 vs. Brooklyn 111
- Nov 27, 2021 - Phoenix 113 vs. Brooklyn 107
- Apr 25, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Phoenix 119
- Feb 16, 2021 - Brooklyn 128 vs. Phoenix 124
- Feb 03, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Phoenix 97