Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Nets and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. After two quarters, neither squad has the game in the bag, but the Nets lead 52-50 over the Trail Blazers.

If the Nets keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-20 in no time. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will have to make due with a 9-26 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Portland 9-25, Brooklyn 16-20

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: ROOT Sports Northwest

ROOT Sports Northwest Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $33.00

What to Know

The Nets and the Trail Blazers are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets will be playing at home against the Portland Trail Blazers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Barclays Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Nets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

The Nets can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Friday. They rang in the new year with a 124-115 win over Oklahoma City. The Nets pushed the score to 101-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Thunder cut but never quite recovered from.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Nets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nicolas Claxton, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Claxton has scored all season. Less helpful for the Nets was Mikal Bridges' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 17.3% worse than the opposition, a fact the Trail Blazers found out the hard way on Friday. They took a serious blow against Dallas, falling 139-103. The Trail Blazers have struggled against the Mavericks recently, as their matchup on Friday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

Brooklyn's win bumped their record up to 16-20. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost 13 of their last 16 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-25 record this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.9 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.7 rebounds per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Nets strolled past the Trail Blazers in their previous matchup back in November of 2022 by a score of 111-97. Do the Nets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Trail Blazers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Brooklyn is a big 9-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Nets, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224.5 points.

Series History

Brooklyn and Portland both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.