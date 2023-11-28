Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Toronto 8-9, Brooklyn 8-8

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Barclays Center. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Sunday. They fell just short of Cleveland by a score of 105-102. The Raptors were up 50-38 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Jakob Poeltl put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn earned a 118-109 victory over Chicago on Sunday. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Nets were down 21 points with 4:37 left in the first quarter.

Toronto now has a losing record at 8-9. As for Brooklyn, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-8.

While only the Nets took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Nets (currently ranked fourth in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been even better at 46.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Brooklyn is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 224 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Toronto.