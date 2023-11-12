Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Brooklyn Nets

Current Records: Washington 2-5, Brooklyn 4-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.90

What to Know

The Nets are on a three-game streak of home losses, the Wizards a four-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Washington Wizards at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, Brooklyn couldn't handle Boston and fell 121-107.

Lonnie Walker IV put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 20 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Wizards last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 124-117 hit to the loss column at the hands of Charlotte. The Wizards found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 25 to 6 on offense.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only six offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as the Hornets pulled down 25.

Brooklyn has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season. As for Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-5.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the Nets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 38.5 per game. Given the Nets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Brooklyn is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 236 points.

Series History

Brooklyn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.