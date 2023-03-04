Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 40-22; Milwaukee 45-17

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 8:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for the Bucks on Wednesday. They were the clear victors by a 139-117 margin over the Orlando Magic. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and had 31 points and six assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia came up short against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, falling 133-126. The 76ers were down 110-91 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they had strong showings from point guard James Harden, who shot 5-for-7 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 27 points and 13 assists, and center Joel Embiid, who had 35 points along with eight rebounds.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Milwaukee is now 45-17 while Philadelphia sits at 40-22. Milwaukee is 32-12 after wins this season, and the 76ers are 13-8 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 25 games against Philadelphia.