Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Philadelphia 39-20; Milwaukee 36-22

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will play host again and welcome the Philadelphia 76ers to Fiserv Forum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The Bucks will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They took their matchup against Philadelphia on Thursday 124-117. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 boards in addition to six dimes.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder Feb. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 114-109. In other words, don't count the 76ers out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Philadelphia.