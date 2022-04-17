Who's Playing

Chicago @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Chicago 46-36; Milwaukee 51-31

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls haven't won a game against the Milwaukee Bucks since May 16 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they will meet up at 6:30 p.m. ET April 17 at Fiserv Forum. The Bulls aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last week, Chicago narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-120. Chicago can attribute much of their success to power forward Patrick Williams, who had 35 points.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road by a decisive 133-115 margin. Milwaukee was down 111-79 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Jevon Carter had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 33 minutes but putting up just three points on 1-for-11 shooting.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Chicago comes into the contest boasting the third highest field goal percentage in the league at 48%. The Bucks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank third in the league when it comes to points per game, with 115.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.90

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.

Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106

Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98

Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112

Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90

May 16, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112

Apr 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98

Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96

Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98

Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102

Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101

Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115

Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106

Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99

Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113

Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104

Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105

Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96

Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106

Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109

Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94

Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96

Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69

Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97

Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98

Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90

Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101

Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106

Injury Report for Milwaukee

George Hill: Out (Abdomen)

Jordan Nwora: Out (Back)

Injury Report for Chicago