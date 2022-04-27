Who's Playing
Chicago @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Chicago 1-3; Milwaukee 3-1
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Chicago will be looking to get back in the win column.
Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They took their game against the Bulls on Sunday by a conclusive 119-95 score. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and shooting guard Grayson Allen, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Milwaukee is now 3-1 while Chicago sits at a mirror-image 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bucks come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.5. The Bulls have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.90
Odds
The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Chicago.
- Apr 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Chicago 95
- Apr 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 81
- Apr 20, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
- May 16, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Apr 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106