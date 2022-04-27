Who's Playing

Chicago @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Chicago 1-3; Milwaukee 3-1

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Chicago Bulls will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET April 27 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks should still be riding high after a big victory, while Chicago will be looking to get back in the win column.

Milwaukee is hoping for another win. They took their game against the Bulls on Sunday by a conclusive 119-95 score. Milwaukee relied on the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 17 rebounds in addition to seven dimes, and shooting guard Grayson Allen, who shot 6-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Milwaukee is now 3-1 while Chicago sits at a mirror-image 1-3. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bucks come into the contest boasting the third most points per game in the league at 115.5. The Bulls have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the matchup with a 48% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.90

Odds

The Bucks are a big 12-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bucks, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 23 out of their last 31 games against Chicago.