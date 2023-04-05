Who's Playing
Chicago @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Chicago 38-41; Milwaukee 57-22
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 5 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The contest between the Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 123-105 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Chicago had strong showings from shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 26 points and six assists, and center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards on the road on Tuesday as they won 140-128. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists.
Chicago is now 38-41 while the Bucks sit at 57-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls enter the matchup with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them second in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $55.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 25 out of their last 35 games against Chicago.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 100
- Dec 28, 2022 - Chicago 119 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Nov 23, 2022 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 27, 2022 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 100
- Apr 24, 2022 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Chicago 95
- Apr 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 81
- Apr 20, 2022 - Chicago 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Apr 17, 2022 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Chicago 86
- Apr 05, 2022 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Chicago 106
- Mar 22, 2022 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 98
- Mar 04, 2022 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 112
- Jan 21, 2022 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Chicago 90
- May 16, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- Apr 30, 2021 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 01, 2021 - Milwaukee 126 vs. Chicago 96
- Jan 20, 2020 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Chicago 98
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106