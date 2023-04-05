Who's Playing

Chicago @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Chicago 38-41; Milwaukee 57-22

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET April 5 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The contest between the Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Chicago falling 123-105 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Despite the defeat, Chicago had strong showings from shooting guard Zach LaVine, who had 26 points and six assists, and center Nikola Vucevic, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards on the road on Tuesday as they won 140-128. Milwaukee can attribute much of their success to point guard Jrue Holiday, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, ten dimes, and nine rebounds, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a triple-double on 28 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists.

Chicago is now 38-41 while the Bucks sit at 57-22. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulls enter the matchup with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for third best in the league. But Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them second in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $55.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 25 out of their last 35 games against Chicago.