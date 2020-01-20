How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls basketball game
Who's Playing
Chicago @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Chicago 16-28; Milwaukee 38-6
What to Know
A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.
Milwaukee took their contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday by a conclusive 117-97 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 93-71 advantage.
Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers by the margin of a single basket, 118-116. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-56 deficit.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Saturday, where they covered an 11-point spread.
Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 38-6 and Chicago to 16-28. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bucks and the Bulls clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.43
Odds
The Bucks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 226
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.
- Dec 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 102
- Nov 18, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Chicago 101
- Nov 14, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Feb 25, 2019 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Chicago 106
- Feb 11, 2019 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Chicago 99
- Nov 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 113
- Nov 16, 2018 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Chicago 105
- Jan 28, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 26, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Dec 15, 2017 - Chicago 115 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Mar 26, 2017 - Chicago 109 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Dec 31, 2016 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Chicago 96
- Dec 16, 2016 - Milwaukee 95 vs. Chicago 69
- Dec 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Chicago 97
- Apr 03, 2016 - Chicago 102 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Mar 07, 2016 - Chicago 100 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Jan 12, 2016 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Chicago 101
- Jan 05, 2016 - Chicago 117 vs. Milwaukee 106
Watch This Game Live
