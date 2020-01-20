How to watch Bucks vs. Bulls: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Chicago @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Chicago 16-28; Milwaukee 38-6

What to Know

A Central Division battle is on tap between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

Milwaukee took their contest against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday by a conclusive 117-97 score. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Bucks had established a 93-71 advantage.

Meanwhile, Chicago escaped with a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers by the margin of a single basket, 118-116. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 73-56 deficit.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's matchup on Saturday, where they covered an 11-point spread.

Their wins bumped Milwaukee to 38-6 and Chicago to 16-28. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Bucks and the Bulls clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.43

Odds

The Bucks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 226

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 19 games against Chicago.