How to watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Bucks vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Cleveland 6-19; Milwaukee 23-3
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks will be playing 48 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They are getting right back to it as they host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is coming into the matchup hot, having won 17 in a row.
The Bucks strolled past the Memphis Grizzlies with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 127-114. The Bucks can attribute much of their success to SF Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Cleveland ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Thursday. They won 117-109 over the San Antonio Spurs. F Kevin Love and PG Collin Sexton were among the main playmakers for the Cavaliers as the former posted a double-double on 30 points and 17 boards and the latter had 28 points. That makes it three consecutive games in which Love has had at least ten rebounds. Love's points were the most he has had all year.
Their wins bumped the Bucks to 23-3 and the Cavaliers to 6-19. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.20%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, Cleveland has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.20% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.50
Odds
The Bucks are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won ten out of their last 18 games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Oct 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 20, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 14, 2018 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Dec 19, 2017 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 116
- Nov 07, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 21, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Cleveland 101
- Apr 05, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Mar 23, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 19, 2015 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 14, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 105
