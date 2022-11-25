Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Cleveland 12-6; Milwaukee 12-5
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers and Milwaukee are even-steven over their past 27 head-to-heads (12-12-3).
Cleveland has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Cleveland captured a comfortable 114-96 win. It was another big night for their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points.
As for Milwaukee, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 118-113 to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.
The Cavaliers are now 12-6 while Milwaukee sits at 12-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland enters the contest with 23.6 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Bucks rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $51.00
Odds
The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee and Cleveland both have 12 wins in their last 27 games.
- Nov 16, 2022 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 10, 2022 - Cleveland 133 vs. Milwaukee 115
- Jan 26, 2022 - Cleveland 115 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Dec 18, 2021 - Cleveland 119 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Cleveland 104
- Feb 06, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Cleveland 99
- Feb 05, 2021 - Milwaukee 0 vs. Cleveland 0
- Jan 09, 2021 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Cleveland 90
- Dec 14, 2019 - Cleveland 0 vs. Milwaukee 0
- Nov 29, 2019 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 110
- Oct 28, 2019 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Cleveland 112
- Mar 24, 2019 - Milwaukee 127 vs. Cleveland 105
- Mar 20, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 14, 2018 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Cleveland 102
- Dec 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 92
- Mar 19, 2018 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Dec 19, 2017 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Cleveland 116
- Nov 07, 2017 - Cleveland 124 vs. Milwaukee 119
- Oct 20, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Feb 27, 2017 - Cleveland 102 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Dec 21, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Dec 20, 2016 - Cleveland 114 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Nov 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Cleveland 101
- Apr 05, 2016 - Cleveland 109 vs. Milwaukee 80
- Mar 23, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Nov 19, 2015 - Milwaukee 0 vs. Cleveland 0
- Nov 14, 2015 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Cleveland 105