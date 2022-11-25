Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Cleveland 12-6; Milwaukee 12-5

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Cleveland and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off in a Central Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Friday at Fiserv Forum. The Cavaliers and Milwaukee are even-steven over their past 27 head-to-heads (12-12-3).

Cleveland has more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. Cleveland captured a comfortable 114-96 win. It was another big night for their shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

As for Milwaukee, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 118-113 to the Chicago Bulls. The Bucks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. The losing side was boosted by power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 36 points and 11 rebounds along with seven dimes.

The Cavaliers are now 12-6 while Milwaukee sits at 12-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland enters the contest with 23.6 fouls drawn per game on average, which is the best in the league. But the Bucks rank second in the league when it comes to fouls per game, with only 19.1 on average. The ref's whistle might dictate the flow of action in this one.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $51.00

Odds

The Bucks are a 3-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee and Cleveland both have 12 wins in their last 27 games.