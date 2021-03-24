Who's Playing

Boston @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Boston 21-22; Milwaukee 28-14

What to Know

The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (15-15), but not for long. Boston's road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Bucks. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Celtics and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.

Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-126. Boston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Robert Williams, who had 17 points along with six rebounds and four blocks, and point guard Jeff Teague, who had 26 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Indiana Pacers on Monday as they made off with a 140-113 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 83-60. The Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 28 points and 14 dimes in addition to five boards.

The Celtics are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Boston is now 21-22 while Milwaukee sits at 28-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Boston, Milwaukee enters the matchup with only 17.6 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Celtics in a difficult position.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -116

Series History

Milwaukee and Boston both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.