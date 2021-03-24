Who's Playing
Boston @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Boston 21-22; Milwaukee 28-14
What to Know
The Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (15-15), but not for long. Boston's road trip will continue as they head to Fiserv Forum at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday to face off against the Bucks. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Celtics and Milwaukee will really light up the scoreboard.
Boston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-126. Boston's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of center Robert Williams, who had 17 points along with six rebounds and four blocks, and point guard Jeff Teague, who had 26 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, everything went Milwaukee's way against the Indiana Pacers on Monday as they made off with a 140-113 victory. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 83-60. The Bucks' point guard Jrue Holiday looked sharp as he shot 5-for-6 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 28 points and 14 dimes in addition to five boards.
The Celtics are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Boston's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Boston is now 21-22 while Milwaukee sits at 28-14. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Boston is stumbling into the matchup with the fifth most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 20.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Boston, Milwaukee enters the matchup with only 17.6 fouls per game on average, good for third best in the league. Keep an eye on whether or not foul trouble puts the Celtics in a difficult position.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -116
Series History
Milwaukee and Boston both have 15 wins in their last 30 games.
- Dec 23, 2020 - Boston 122 vs. Milwaukee 121
- Jul 31, 2020 - Milwaukee 119 vs. Boston 112
- Jan 16, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. Boston 123
- Oct 30, 2019 - Boston 116 vs. Milwaukee 105
- May 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 91
- May 06, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Boston 101
- May 03, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 116
- Apr 30, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 28, 2019 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Boston 97
- Dec 21, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Boston 107
- Nov 01, 2018 - Boston 117 vs. Milwaukee 113
- Apr 28, 2018 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Apr 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Boston 86
- Apr 24, 2018 - Boston 92 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Apr 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Boston 102
- Apr 20, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Boston 92
- Apr 17, 2018 - Boston 120 vs. Milwaukee 106
- Apr 15, 2018 - Boston 113 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Apr 03, 2018 - Milwaukee 106 vs. Boston 102
- Dec 04, 2017 - Boston 111 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Oct 26, 2017 - Boston 96 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 18, 2017 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Boston 100
- Apr 12, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Mar 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Boston 100
- Jan 28, 2017 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Apr 08, 2016 - Boston 124 vs. Milwaukee 109
- Feb 25, 2016 - Boston 112 vs. Milwaukee 107
- Feb 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Boston 111
- Nov 10, 2015 - Boston 99 vs. Milwaukee 83