Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Atlanta 8-5; Milwaukee 10-2
What to Know
After three games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET Monday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. Milwaukee is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
The contest between the Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday was not particularly close, with Milwaukee falling 111-93. Shooting guard MarJon Beauchamp had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just eight points on 4-for-13 shooting.
Meanwhile, Atlanta ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played this past Saturday, losing 121-109. Despite the loss, Atlanta had strong showings from point guard Dejounte Murray, who had 23 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds, and point guard Trae Young, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 11 assists.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Friday might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Bally Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.90
Odds
The Bucks are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 20 out of their last 31 games against Atlanta.
