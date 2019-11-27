How to watch Bucks vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee (home) vs. Atlanta (away)

Current Records: Milwaukee 14-3; Atlanta 4-13

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.

The Bucks can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Monday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Utah Jazz 122-118. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six assists in addition to 14 rebounds. That's 17 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo's points were the most he has had all year.

As for Atlanta, it looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between the Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves was not particularly close, with the Hawks falling 125-113. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of SF De'Andre Hunter, who did not have his best game; he played for 37 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks enter the contest with 119.9 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 240

Series History

Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.