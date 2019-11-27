How to watch Bucks vs. Hawks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Bucks vs. Hawks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Milwaukee 14-3; Atlanta 4-13
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee is cruising in on an eight-game winning streak while Atlanta is stumbling in off of seven consecutive losses.
The Bucks can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Monday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Utah Jazz 122-118. SF Giannis Antetokounmpo took over for Milwaukee, finishing with 50 points (a whopping 41% of their total) and six assists in addition to 14 rebounds. That's 17 consecutive double-doubles for Antetokounmpo. Antetokounmpo's points were the most he has had all year.
As for Atlanta, it looks like Atlanta got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. The matchup between the Hawks and the Minnesota Timberwolves was not particularly close, with the Hawks falling 125-113. One thing holding the Hawks back was the mediocre play of SF De'Andre Hunter, who did not have his best game; he played for 37 minutes but picked up just seven points on 3-for-10 shooting and five turnovers.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 14-3 while Atlanta's loss dropped them down to 4-13. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bucks enter the contest with 119.9 points per game on average, good for best in the league. Less enviably, Atlanta is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 118.1 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Hawks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 240
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won ten out of their last 15 games against Atlanta.
- Nov 20, 2019 - Milwaukee 135 vs. Atlanta 127
- Apr 07, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Atlanta 107
- Mar 31, 2019 - Atlanta 136 vs. Milwaukee 135
- Jan 13, 2019 - Milwaukee 133 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Atlanta 112
- Mar 17, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Feb 13, 2018 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Atlanta 92
- Oct 29, 2017 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Milwaukee 100 vs. Atlanta 97
- Jan 15, 2017 - Atlanta 111 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Dec 09, 2016 - Atlanta 114 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Nov 16, 2016 - Atlanta 107 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Mar 25, 2016 - Atlanta 101 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Feb 20, 2016 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Atlanta 109
- Jan 15, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Atlanta 101
