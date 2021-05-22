Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Regular Season Records: Miami 40-32; Milwaukee 46-26

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will meet up at 2 p.m. ET May 22 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Milwaukee on Sunday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 118-112 to the Chicago Bulls. Small forward Jordan Nwora put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miami strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 120-107. The top scorers for Miami were power forward Precious Achiuwa (23 points) and power forward Nemanja Bjelica (21 points). Achiuwa had some trouble finding his footing against Milwaukee when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction. Precious Achiuwa's points were the most he has had all year.

Miami's victory lifted them to 40-32 while Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 46-26. On Sunday Miami relied heavily on Nemanja Bjelica, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards. It will be up to Milwaukee's defense to limit his damage Saturday.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Milwaukee.