Who's Playing
Miami @ Milwaukee
Regular Season Records: Miami 40-32; Milwaukee 46-26
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat will meet up at 2 p.m. ET May 22 at Fiserv Forum. The Bucks are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
The point spread favored Milwaukee on Sunday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 118-112 to the Chicago Bulls. Small forward Jordan Nwora put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 34 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Miami strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Sunday, taking the contest 120-107. The top scorers for Miami were power forward Precious Achiuwa (23 points) and power forward Nemanja Bjelica (21 points). Achiuwa had some trouble finding his footing against Milwaukee when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, so this was a step in the right direction. Precious Achiuwa's points were the most he has had all year.
Miami's victory lifted them to 40-32 while Milwaukee's defeat dropped them down to 46-26. On Sunday Miami relied heavily on Nemanja Bjelica, who had 21 points and six assists in addition to six boards. It will be up to Milwaukee's defense to limit his damage Saturday.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a 5-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 15 out of their last 25 games against Milwaukee.
- May 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2020 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Dec 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Miami 97
- Sep 08, 2020 - Miami 103 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Sep 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Miami 115
- Sep 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Sep 02, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Aug 31, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Aug 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Miami 116
- Mar 02, 2020 - Miami 105 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79