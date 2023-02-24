Who's Playing
Miami @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Miami 32-27; Milwaukee 41-17
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Miami received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 116-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.
Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bulls last week, taking their game 112-100. Center Brook Lopez was the offensive standout of the matchup for Milwaukee, picking up 33 points along with seven boards and four blocks. Lopez had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston Celtics last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Lopez's points were the most he has had all season.
Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-111. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami have won 19 out of their last 36 games against Milwaukee.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Miami 115
- Jan 14, 2023 - Miami 111 vs. Milwaukee 95
- Jan 12, 2023 - Miami 108 vs. Milwaukee 102
- Mar 02, 2022 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Miami 119
- Dec 08, 2021 - Miami 113 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Dec 04, 2021 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 102
- Oct 21, 2021 - Miami 137 vs. Milwaukee 95
- May 29, 2021 - Milwaukee 120 vs. Miami 103
- May 27, 2021 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 84
- May 24, 2021 - Milwaukee 132 vs. Miami 98
- May 22, 2021 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Miami 107
- May 15, 2021 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Miami 108
- Dec 30, 2020 - Miami 119 vs. Milwaukee 108
- Dec 29, 2020 - Milwaukee 144 vs. Miami 97
- Sep 08, 2020 - Miami 103 vs. Milwaukee 94
- Sep 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Miami 115
- Sep 04, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Sep 02, 2020 - Miami 116 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Aug 31, 2020 - Miami 115 vs. Milwaukee 104
- Aug 06, 2020 - Milwaukee 130 vs. Miami 116
- Mar 02, 2020 - Miami 105 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Oct 26, 2019 - Miami 131 vs. Milwaukee 126
- Mar 22, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 87
- Mar 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Miami 98
- Jan 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Miami 86
- Dec 22, 2018 - Miami 94 vs. Milwaukee 87
- Feb 09, 2018 - Miami 91 vs. Milwaukee 85
- Jan 17, 2018 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 101
- Jan 14, 2018 - Miami 97 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Feb 08, 2017 - Miami 106 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Jan 21, 2017 - Miami 109 vs. Milwaukee 97
- Jan 13, 2017 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Miami 108
- Nov 17, 2016 - Miami 96 vs. Milwaukee 73
- Mar 09, 2016 - Milwaukee 114 vs. Miami 108
- Jan 29, 2016 - Miami 107 vs. Milwaukee 103
- Jan 19, 2016 - Milwaukee 91 vs. Miami 79