Who's Playing

Miami @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Miami 32-27; Milwaukee 41-17

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will be strutting in after a win while the Heat will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Miami received a tough blow last Wednesday as they fell 116-105 to the Brooklyn Nets. Miami's loss came about despite a quality game from center Bam Adebayo, who posted a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee had enough points to win and then some against the Chicago Bulls last week, taking their game 112-100. Center Brook Lopez was the offensive standout of the matchup for Milwaukee, picking up 33 points along with seven boards and four blocks. Lopez had some trouble finding his footing against the Boston Celtics last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Lopez's points were the most he has had all season.

Miami is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-111. In other words, don't count the Bucks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami have won 19 out of their last 36 games against Milwaukee.