Through 2 Quarters

The Utah Jazz were expected to win this one, and so far that's exactly how it's playing out. They have emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and are ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks 57-48.

Utah has enjoyed the tag-team combination of point guard Mike Conley and center Rudy Gobert. The former has 14 points and two assists, while the latter has six points and two assists in addition to six boards and two blocks. A double-double would be Gobert's sixth in a row.

Milwaukee has been relying on the performance of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has 15 points and two assists along with three rebounds. A double-double would be Antetokounmpo's fourth in a row.

Who's Playing

Utah @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Utah 4-1; Milwaukee 3-3

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 3-9 against the Utah Jazz since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. They will face off at 7 p.m. ET Oct. 31 at Fiserv Forum without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Bucks are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

The point spread favored Milwaukee this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the San Antonio Spurs, falling 102-93. The top scorer for Milwaukee was power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points). That makes it three consecutive games in which Giannis Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Utah came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 107-99. Point guard Jordan Clarkson wasn't much of a difference maker for Utah; Clarkson played for 29 minutes with 5-for-19 shooting and four turnovers.

The losses put Milwaukee at 3-3 and the Jazz at 4-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bucks have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. Utah's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.30%, which places them second in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: NBATV

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Jazz are a 5-point favorite against the Bucks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bucks as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah have won nine out of their last 12 games against Milwaukee.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Jrue Holiday: Out (Ankle)

Khris Middleton: Out (Illness)

Semi Ojeleye: Out (Rest)

Donte DiVincenzo: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Utah