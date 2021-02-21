Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Sacramento 12-17; Milwaukee 17-13

What to Know

This Sunday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 119.34 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at Fiserv Forum. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-8 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Sacramento came up short against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday, falling 122-114. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of power forward Marvin Bagley III, who posted a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the contest between Milwaukee and the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as Milwaukee wrapped it up with a 98-85 victory at home. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 29 points, 19 boards, and eight dimes. That makes it six consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least ten rebounds.

The Kings are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past six games, so buyers beware.

Sacramento is now 12-17 while the Bucks sit at 17-13. Milwaukee is 10-6 after wins this season, and Sacramento is 5-11 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -113

Series History

Milwaukee have won eight out of their last ten games against Sacramento.