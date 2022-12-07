Who's Playing

Sacramento @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Sacramento 13-9; Milwaukee 17-6

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.5 points per matchup. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Fiserv Forum after having had a few days off. The Kings have some work to do to even out the 2-12 series between these two since November of 2015, but a win here would be a good start.

Sacramento beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. It was another big night for Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis, who dropped a triple-double on 17 rebounds, 11 points, and ten dimes. That's Sabonis' first triple-double of the season.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee netted a 109-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo did his thing and posted a double-double on 34 points and 13 boards in addition to five assists. Antetokounmpo's night made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 7-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped the Kings to 13-9 and the Bucks to 17-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Sacramento and Milwaukee clash.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Bally Sports Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 12 out of their last 14 games against Sacramento.