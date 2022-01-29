Through 3 Quarters

The Milwaukee Bucks can't call it a day yet, but they are winning as expected. a victory is still up for grabs for either team after three quarters, but they are up 93-88 over the New York Knicks

Milwaukee has been relying on point guard Jrue Holiday, who has 22 points and eight assists, and power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has 26 points and four assists along with eight boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Wesley Matthews' foul situation as he currently sits at four.

New York has been led by shooting guard Evan Fournier, who so far has 17 points in addition to four rebounds.

the Knicks have lost 85% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this year, so this one seems just about wrapped up

Who's Playing

New York @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New York 23-26; Milwaukee 30-20

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at home. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Bucks ended up a good deal behind the Cleveland Cavaliers when they played on Wednesday, losing 115-99. Milwaukee's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 26 points in addition to nine boards, and center Bobby Portis, who had 22 points along with seven rebounds. Portis hadn't helped his team much against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, New York lost to the Miami Heat on the road by a decisive 110-96 margin. New York was down 92-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from power forward Obi Toppin, who had 18 points along with five boards.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

The Bucks are now 30-20 while the Knicks sit at 23-26. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.90%, which places them fourth in the league. Less enviably, New York has only been able to knock down 43.50% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked against New York.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $63.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 17 out of their last 24 games against New York.

Injury Report for Milwaukee

Rodney Hood: Out (Achilles)

Lindell Wigginton: Out (Covid-19)

Brook Lopez: Out (Back)

Injury Report for New York