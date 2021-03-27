Who's Playing

New York @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New York 23-22; Milwaukee 29-15

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 15-5 against the New York Knicks since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Milwaukee is getting right back to it as they host New York at 8 p.m. ET March 27 at Fiserv Forum. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Milwaukee came up short against the Boston Celtics on Friday, falling 122-114. Small forward Khris Middleton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.

Meanwhile, things were close when New York and the Washington Wizards clashed on Thursday, but New York ultimately edged out the opposition 106-102. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-45 deficit. The top scorer for the Knicks was shooting guard Alec Burks (27 points).

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Milwaukee is now 29-15 while New York sits at 23-22. Two stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 119.8. But the Knicks enter the matchup with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 20 games against New York.