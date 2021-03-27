Who's Playing
New York @ Milwaukee
Current Records: New York 23-22; Milwaukee 29-15
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 15-5 against the New York Knicks since October of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Milwaukee is getting right back to it as they host New York at 8 p.m. ET March 27 at Fiserv Forum. The Knicks will be strutting in after a victory while Milwaukee will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Milwaukee came up short against the Boston Celtics on Friday, falling 122-114. Small forward Khris Middleton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 19 points.
Meanwhile, things were close when New York and the Washington Wizards clashed on Thursday, but New York ultimately edged out the opposition 106-102. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 60-45 deficit. The top scorer for the Knicks was shooting guard Alec Burks (27 points).
The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Milwaukee is now 29-15 while New York sits at 23-22. Two stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the contest boasting the most points per game in the league at 119.8. But the Knicks enter the matchup with only 104.9 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Milwaukee have won 15 out of their last 20 games against New York.
- Mar 11, 2021 - Milwaukee 134 vs. New York 101
- Dec 27, 2020 - New York 130 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 14, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. New York 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New York 102
- Dec 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 132 vs. New York 88
- Dec 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 112 vs. New York 96
- Dec 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. New York 95
- Dec 01, 2018 - New York 136 vs. Milwaukee 134
- Oct 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. New York 113
- Apr 07, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. New York 102
- Mar 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New York 89
- Feb 02, 2018 - Milwaukee 92 vs. New York 90
- Mar 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. New York 93
- Jan 06, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 105 vs. New York 104
- Jan 10, 2016 - New York 100 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Dec 05, 2015 - Milwaukee 106 vs. New York 91
- Nov 06, 2015 - Milwaukee 99 vs. New York 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - New York 122 vs. Milwaukee 97