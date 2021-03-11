Who's Playing
New York @ Milwaukee
Current Records: New York 19-18; Milwaukee 22-14
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at Fiserv Forum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Milwaukee escaped with a win last week against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 boards, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, New York was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons last Thursday, winning 114-104. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.
Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
The wins brought the Bucks up to 22-14 and the Knicks to 19-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee comes into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.8. But New York enters the matchup with only 104.4 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 19 games against New York.
- Dec 27, 2020 - New York 130 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 14, 2020 - Milwaukee 128 vs. New York 102
- Dec 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. New York 102
- Dec 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 132 vs. New York 88
- Dec 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 112 vs. New York 96
- Dec 25, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. New York 95
- Dec 01, 2018 - New York 136 vs. Milwaukee 134
- Oct 22, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. New York 113
- Apr 07, 2018 - Milwaukee 115 vs. New York 102
- Mar 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 06, 2018 - Milwaukee 103 vs. New York 89
- Feb 02, 2018 - Milwaukee 92 vs. New York 90
- Mar 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. New York 93
- Jan 06, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Jan 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 105 vs. New York 104
- Jan 10, 2016 - New York 100 vs. Milwaukee 88
- Dec 05, 2015 - Milwaukee 106 vs. New York 91
- Nov 06, 2015 - Milwaukee 99 vs. New York 92
- Oct 28, 2015 - New York 122 vs. Milwaukee 97