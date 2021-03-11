Who's Playing

New York @ Milwaukee

Current Records: New York 19-18; Milwaukee 22-14

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks will meet up at 8 p.m. ET March 11 at Fiserv Forum. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Milwaukee escaped with a win last week against the Memphis Grizzlies by the margin of a single free throw, 112-111. It was another big night for the Bucks' power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost dropped a triple-double on 26 points, 11 boards, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, New York was able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons last Thursday, winning 114-104. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and posted a double-double on 27 points and 16 rebounds in addition to seven dimes.

Milwaukee is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take Milwaukee against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

The wins brought the Bucks up to 22-14 and the Knicks to 19-18. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee comes into the game boasting the second most points per game in the league at 118.8. But New York enters the matchup with only 104.4 points allowed per game on average, which is the best in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports Net Wisconsin

Fox Sports Net Wisconsin Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 14 out of their last 19 games against New York.