How to watch Bucks vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Orlando @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Orlando 14-17; Milwaukee 28-5

What to Know

The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum without much rest after games the previous day. Orlando isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Magic were expected to lose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Magic escaped with a win against Philadelphia by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. SF Evan Fournier (20 points) and F Aaron Gordon (19 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Gordon.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Milwaukee prevailed over the Atlanta Hawks 112-86 on Friday. SF Ersan Ilyasova and SF Khris Middleton were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and 17 boards and the latter had 23 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Magic to 14-17 and the Bucks to 28-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic are stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Orlando, Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Milwaukee's favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox SportsNet Florida

Fox SportsNet Florida Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.69

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.