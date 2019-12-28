How to watch Bucks vs. Magic: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
How to watch Bucks vs. Magic basketball game
Who's Playing
Orlando @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Orlando 14-17; Milwaukee 28-5
What to Know
The Orlando Magic have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Milwaukee Bucks will face off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum without much rest after games the previous day. Orlando isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
The Magic were expected to lose against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The Magic escaped with a win against Philadelphia by the margin of a single free throw, 98-97. SF Evan Fournier (20 points) and F Aaron Gordon (19 points) were the top scorers for Orlando. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Gordon.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 36 turnovers -- Milwaukee prevailed over the Atlanta Hawks 112-86 on Friday. SF Ersan Ilyasova and SF Khris Middleton were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and 17 boards and the latter had 23 points and seven assists along with eight rebounds.
Their wins bumped the Magic to 14-17 and the Bucks to 28-5. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Magic are stumbling into the game with the second fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 103.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Orlando, Milwaukee rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in Milwaukee's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox SportsNet Florida
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.69
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Magic, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Milwaukee have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Orlando.
- Dec 09, 2019 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 101
- Nov 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 123 vs. Orlando 91
- Feb 09, 2019 - Orlando 103 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Jan 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 118 vs. Orlando 108
- Oct 27, 2018 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 91
- Apr 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 102 vs. Orlando 86
- Mar 14, 2018 - Orlando 126 vs. Milwaukee 117
- Feb 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Orlando 104
- Jan 10, 2018 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Orlando 103
- Jan 20, 2017 - Orlando 112 vs. Milwaukee 96
- Nov 27, 2016 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Orlando 96
- Nov 21, 2016 - Milwaukee 93 vs. Orlando 89
- Apr 11, 2016 - Orlando 107 vs. Milwaukee 98
- Apr 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Orlando 110
- Jan 26, 2016 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Orlando 100
- Nov 27, 2015 - Orlando 114 vs. Milwaukee 90
