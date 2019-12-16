How to watch Bucks vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Bucks vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Dallas 17-8; Milwaukee 24-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Milwaukee is coming into the game hot, having won 18 in a row.
The Bucks strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 125-108. SF Khris Middleton and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former had 24 points and six assists and the latter had 29 points.
Meanwhile, Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Dallas lost to Miami 122-118. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 73-50 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph.
Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 24-3 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 17-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 118.1 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $25.00
Odds
The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 227
Series History
Milwaukee and Dallas both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Feb 08, 2019 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Dallas 107
- Jan 21, 2019 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Dallas 106
- Dec 08, 2017 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Dallas 102
- Nov 18, 2017 - Dallas 111 vs. Milwaukee 79
- Apr 02, 2017 - Dallas 109 vs. Milwaukee 105
- Nov 06, 2016 - Dallas 86 vs. Milwaukee 75
- Jan 08, 2016 - Milwaukee 96 vs. Dallas 95
- Dec 28, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Milwaukee 93
