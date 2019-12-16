How to watch Bucks vs. Mavericks: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Dallas 17-8; Milwaukee 24-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the Milwaukee Bucks. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at home. Milwaukee is coming into the game hot, having won 18 in a row.

The Bucks strolled past the Cleveland Cavaliers with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 125-108. SF Khris Middleton and SF Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former had 24 points and six assists and the latter had 29 points.

Meanwhile, Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Miami Heat on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. Dallas lost to Miami 122-118. Dallas were close to capping off a huge comeback (they were down 73-50 at the end of the half), but Dallas just didn't have quite enough oomph.

Milwaukee's victory lifted them to 24-3 while Dallas' loss dropped them down to 17-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bucks rank first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they enter the contest with 118.1 points per game on average, good for third best in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Bucks are a big 11-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 227

Series History

Milwaukee and Dallas both have four wins in their last eight games.