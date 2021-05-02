Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Milwaukee

Current Records: Brooklyn 43-21; Milwaukee 39-24

What to Know

After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Fiserv Forum. If the game is anything like Brooklyn's 125-123 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Bucks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, winning 108-98. Center Brook Lopez and center Bobby Portis were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former had 22 points along with four blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the contest between the Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 128-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points.

Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.