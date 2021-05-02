Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ Milwaukee
Current Records: Brooklyn 43-21; Milwaukee 39-24
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Milwaukee Bucks are heading back home. They will take on the Brooklyn Nets at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Fiserv Forum. If the game is anything like Brooklyn's 125-123 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Bucks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chicago Bulls this past Friday, winning 108-98. Center Brook Lopez and center Bobby Portis were among the main playmakers for Milwaukee as the former had 22 points along with four blocks and the latter posted a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the contest between the Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with Brooklyn falling 128-109 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Point guard Kyrie Irving put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 28 points.
Milwaukee is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets April 29 easily too and instead slipped up with a 143-136. In other words, don't count Brooklyn out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bucks slightly, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Milwaukee have won 13 out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Jan 18, 2021 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Milwaukee 123
- Aug 04, 2020 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Jan 18, 2020 - Milwaukee 117 vs. Brooklyn 97
- Apr 06, 2019 - Brooklyn 133 vs. Milwaukee 128
- Apr 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Brooklyn 121
- Feb 04, 2019 - Milwaukee 113 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Dec 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 115
- Apr 05, 2018 - Brooklyn 119 vs. Milwaukee 111
- Feb 04, 2018 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 94
- Jan 26, 2018 - Milwaukee 116 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 129 vs. Brooklyn 125
- Dec 03, 2016 - Milwaukee 112 vs. Brooklyn 103
- Dec 01, 2016 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Brooklyn 93
- Oct 29, 2016 - Milwaukee 110 vs. Brooklyn 108
- Mar 13, 2016 - Milwaukee 109 vs. Brooklyn 100
- Nov 07, 2015 - Milwaukee 94 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Nov 02, 2015 - Milwaukee 103 vs. Brooklyn 96